RTÉ Radio One Bags Allcare Pharmacy as Sponsor of Brendan O’Connor’s Show

Allcare Pharmacy is the new sponsor of Brendan O’Connor’s weekend radio show on RTÉ Radio 1.

In a deal brokered by Javelin, the 10-month radio sponsorship consists of 4 x 10-second sponsor-credited stings every Saturday and Sunday morning, sponsor-credited promos in Morning Ireland, Liveline, Playback and Sunday with Miriam, as well as podcast and homepage sponsorship.

“RTÉ Media Sales is delighted to welcome Allcare Pharmacy back to RTÉ Radio 1 as new sponsor of Brendan O’Connor. We are confident Brendan’s listenership ( 342,000 Saturdays, 343,000 Sundays *) will deliver the perfect platform for Allcare Pharmacy to communicate directly with its customers,” says Tara Farrell, radio and audio sponsorship manager, RTÉ Media Sales.

“Allcare Pharmacy is delighted to partner with Brendan O’Connor and RTE Radio 1 in 2024. As the largest Irish owned community pharmacy network and the number 1 retail brand for customer service in the recent CXi Customer Experience report, it was important for us to find a partner which reflects the informative, entertaining and important topics of the day that matter to our patients and customers. The Brendan O’Connor Show is a perfect fit for a trusted community pharmacy brand like Allcare Pharmacy. Caroline Burton, Head of Retail Marketing at Uniphar,” says Caroline Burton, head of retail marketing, Uniphar.

“To really drive this leadership status, we have planned for the brand to partner with the now, second most listened to radio show in Ireland. In the latest JNLR Brendan O’Connor’s Sunday programme gained 20,000 listeners, bringing its audience to 343,000 listeners, while his Saturday show now garners 342,000 listeners, up 7,000 (Sept-Nov 22vs 23). This sponsorship will serve as a constant reminder throughout the year for Irish people to choose Allcare Pharmacies for all their health and beauty needs, adds Roisin Shaw, account director, Javelin.