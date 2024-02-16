JOE Media Group Announces New Senior Leadership Team

Following on from the recent announcement that Mickey O’Rourke has stepped up his investment in JOE Media Group, a new leadership team has been appointed.

Niamh Geoghegan takes on the role of managing director of JOE Media Group, having formerly been its head of creative strategy. Prior to joining the group in 2019, she worked with creative agency Havas. In addition, Paul McDonnell is the group’s head of commercial, having worked with the company for the last six years. Meanwhile, Ros Madigan, as head of content and social strategy will lead the strategic content output of all six brands currently under the Irish arm of JOE Media Group. Apart from JOE.ie and JOE.co.uk, other media brands include Her.ie, LovinDublin.com as well as Gay Star News, and digital newspaper, the London Economic.

According to the company, “all three will be working collaboratively to drive growth opportunities, with a particular focus on original content output and events. This includes industry leading social shows and podcasts, with the newly launched ‘You Must Be Jokin’ podcast premiering at number 1 in the charts last week. The first quarter will also see the group begin the localisation of the Gay Star News brand in the Irish market, alongside creating a series of JOE pub quiz events – a live and interactive version of then famous JOE pub quiz.”

Niamh adds: “Over the last 18 months we have really strived to distinguish ourselves within an increasingly busy media landscape. We are now in a better position than ever before to provide meaningful content to a variety of online communities in a culturally relevant and social first way – all created by our in-house talent and growing network of content creators. I’m very excited to see what 2024 brings,” says Niamh Geoghegan.

John Quinlan, CEO of JOE Media Group adds: “2023 saw us achieve great success in the Irish market, with our brands generating over 1 billion video views and increasing our collective social following to over 5.42m. We have a young, eager and talented team here in JOE Media Group, and I’m also excited to see what 2024 brings, as the leader of reaching highly engaged audiences through branded content and innovative sponsorships around our award winning shows and events.”

Niamh adds: “Over the last 18 months we have really strived to distinguish ourselves within an increasingly busy media landscape.

“We are now in a better position than ever before to provide meaningful content to a variety of online communities in a culturally relevant and social first way – all created by our in-house talent and growing network of content creators. I’m very excited to see what 2024 brings.”