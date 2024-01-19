IAB Ireland Webinar to Examine Key Trends for 2024

IAB Ireland’s annual Agency Predictions Webinar, which examines some of the key trends, challenges and opportunities in advertising and marketing in 2024, will take place on Wednesday January 24 from 2-3 pm.

Run in association with Mediahuis Ireland, some of the topics that will be up for discussion include advertising spend, artificial intelligence, online video, the creator economy, retail media, cookie depreciation and measurement/performance.

Moderated by Adrian Weckler, technology editor with the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent, the panel will include Claire O’Brien, performance business director, Omnicom Media Group; Conor Murphy, managing director, Core Performance; Donagh Humphreys, head of social and digital innovation, Thinkhouse and Sarah-Jane Lowes, head of digital & social, Droga5.

This one-hour webinar is free to join and will be streamed live from the state-of-the-art video and podcast studio at Mediahuis Ireland’s head office in Dublin.

To register click HERE