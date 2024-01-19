DMG’s Evoke Launches New Female Focused Podcast Series Called INSPIRE

With the Irish digital audio market continuing to expand the DMG Media-owned EVOKE, in association with HerMoney.ie, has launched a new podcast called INSPIRE that “brings upfront and honest conversations with high-profile industry leaders on their journey to success.”

In the first episode, restaurateur Sallyanne Clarke speaks to journalist Sarah-Jayne Tobin about the responsibilities associated with employing a large staff and learning how to separate home life from work life, despite working closely with her husband, famed chef Derry Clarke.

Among guests, this season, Labour leader Ivana Bacik recalls how her childhood influences shaped her dogged determination for equality that led her to be defended by President Mary Robinson at the European Courts of Justice. Politics is a polarised position, but she talks about how her passion helped her overcome adversity. In addition, financial advisor Carol Brick reveals her career trajectory to MD of HerMoney.ie.

According to Liz Doyle, group head of female brands, DMG Media: ‘INSPIRE is a labour of love for us at EVOKE. We have long championed women in business, and this is merely the next step, to continue to nurture growth in every sector. With over one million women in Ireland on EVOKE every month, this is the perfect platform to empower women to follow their life goals. These conversations are inspirational, they’re entertaining; as a listener they make me believe that nothing is impossible given the right direction and the right support. That’s exactly what INSPIRE is all about.”

Carol Brick, MD of HerMoney.ie said: ‘The New Year does provide that impetus to look closer at our ambitions, our wellbeing, and the opportunity to take more control of our lives. INSPIRE is that ideal extra push, illustrating how the road to fulfillment may have twists and turns, but that many inspirational women have journeyed ahead of us, and helped lead the way. INSPIRE is compelling listening, and we are delighted to associate the HerMoney.ie brand of accessible financial advice with this engaging and informative new podcast,” adds Carol Brick, MD of HerMoney.ie.