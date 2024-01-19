AAI Toolkit Webinar to Discuss Possible Political Calamities of 2024 With Jim Power & Chris Johns

The first of the AAI’s Toolkit series of events in 20224 will take place on Tuesday, February 27th and will feature economists Jim Power and Chris Johns.

The popular podcasting duo, who produce the successful podcast The Other Hand, will discuss a wide range of topics that are likely to take centre stage in what is going to be a very busy year in the geopolitical world with no fewer than 76 states having elections of one kind or another during 2024.

According to Power and Johns, a lot of those elections could be very consequential particularly in Taiwan, the EU and the USA with likely reverberations around the world as a result.

The webinar is free to attend but registration is required. For more information click HERE