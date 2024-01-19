Entry Deadline for Irish Audio Awards Extended to Monday

The deadline for entries to this year’s Irish Audio Awards has been extended to Monday January 22 and over 120 entries have been received to date. Judging for the awards will take place during the first week of February.

Organised by Radiocentre Ireland and ICAD, the awards cover 10 categories and each category will receive an Irish Audio Award and a cash prize.

This year the judging panel will be presided over by Pearse McCaughey. Sandra Bold, chief creative officer for Wunderman Thompson Benelux and Gavin Little, sound designer and founder of Echo Lab have already been confirmed as judges with another judge expected to be announced within the next week. Broadcaster and PR consultant Anton Savage has also been confirmed as the host for the event which will take place Thursday, March 14 in Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin.

The awards are committed to recognising and rewarding great work in audio, celebrating creativity in audio advertising, and championing the teams behind the winning work. There are 10 award categories including a Grand Prix and the category winners will receive an Irish Audio Award and a cash prize. Sandra Bold, Chief Creative Officer for Wunderman Thompson Benelux, and Gavin Little, Sound Designer and founder of Echo Lab have been confirmed as judges while Pearse McCaughey returns as chair of the judging panel. For more information visit www.irishaudioawards.ie

Meanwhile, Radiocentre Ireland has said that there are still places available for its webinar on the role effectiveness plays in effective advertising which will take place on January 25. As part of the webinar, the UK-based creative effectiveness research company System1 and Radiocentre UK will present new groundbreaking research looking into the role of emotion in audio advertising effectiveness. The event is free to attend but registration is required. To register click HERE