Department of Justice Highlights Pathways for Domestic Violence with New Campaign from Javelin

The Dublin-based Javelin has created a new campaign for the Department of Justice to raise awareness of the growing problem of domestic violence and the pathways to safety and support for victims of domestic sexual and gender-based violence.

The campaign was created in both Irish and English and is running across TV, radio, digital, social, OOH and print. A new website- www.alwayshere.ie – forms a centrepiece of the initiative.

In the TVC, viewers are introduced to numerous people who have suffered abuse from their partners. Initially it seems like they’re just repeating their abusers’ words, but as the piece develops it becomes clear that they are no longer accepting these words, they reject them for what they are – lies and abuse. As the mood changes, and we witness the people on screen become empowered, anyone who may be suffering similar abuse is reassured that “You matter. You deserve to be safe. And when you ask for help, you will be heard.”

A number of organisations working on the frontline in this area all input into the campaign’s development, including Women’s Aid, Safe Ireland, Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Rape Crisis Network Ireland, Men’s Development Network, Men’s Aid Ireland. In addition, there was input from organisations like Tusla, An Garda Síochána, the Department of Education, The HSE, The National Observatory on Violence Against Women, Active* Consent, University of Galway.

