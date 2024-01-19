The TAMIs 2024 are Now Open for Entry

TAM Ireland’s TV planning awards, The TAMIs, are now open for entries.

Now in their sixth year, the awards recognise and showcase the most innovative TV activity in the Irish broadcasting world and the winner of the Grand Prix Award 2024 will receive €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand.

The GroupM-owned Wavemaker picked up the Grand Prix at the TAMI Awards in 2024 for its work with Bord Bia and the promotion of the Bord Bia Quality Mark.

According to TAM Ireland the closing date for entries is March 8.

This year there will be seven categories to choose from, including a new category AV Planner of the Year.

The categories are as follows: Best Use of Innovation, Best Use of Sponsorship, Best Tactical Use of TV, Best TV Strategy, Best Ongoing Use of TV, AV Team of the Year and AV Planner of the Year.

