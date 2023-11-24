Abi Moran Takes Over as President of IAPI

Abi Moran, CEO of Folk Wunderman Thompson, is the new president of IAPI after securing a unanimous vote at the organisation’s AGM this week.

She replaces Sean Hynes, whose two-year of office has ended.

With over 20 years experience in the advertising industry in Ireland and the UK, including stints working with Cheetham Bell/JWT in Manchester, she joined RMG Target in 2009 and was later appointed as deputy managing director of Target McConnells in 2012 and managing director in 2016.

In 2017, following a merger with DDFH&B, the agency changed its name to Folk Wunderman Thompson. This will change again in January 2024 to Folk VML. Clients of the agency include Vodafone, Lidl, Bord Gáis Energy, Irish Life and Brennans. Earlier this year it also picked up the Bank of Ireland account as part of a wider WPP-led interdisciplinary team called TheBankCollective.

“I’m genuinely excited to take on this challenge, and I hope I can continue the great work that Seán [Hynes] has done, as his contribution and dedication to the industry over the past two years have been nothing short of inspiring,” Moran says.

“As we forge ahead into 2024, the three pillars of Talent, Growth, and Sustainability in our Strategic Plan remain our guiding lights. Amidst a crowded industry landscape, we aim to make our voice distinct and authoritative,” she adds.

“Growth has always been a fundamental pillar, and we plan to double our efforts to support our member agencies and the industry more broadly. We need clearly articulate the value our industry contributes to economic growth.”

She says that IAPI must also continue to establish itself “as a leader in creative commercial communications” by expanding its membership to include a broader range of member agencies.

“Finally, as the industry responds to the climate crisis, Ad Net Zero in Ireland will continue to be a key initiative for IAPI to keep pace with our sustainability goals,” Moran says.

The board of IAPI, meanwhile, now includes Anna Doyle (Starcom), Aoife McCleary (F&B Huskies), Chris Cashen (Mindshare), Emma Williams (Edelman) Geraldine Jones (Publcis Dublin), Jonathan Conlon (GroupM), Margaret Gilsenan (Boys+Girls), Neal Davies (BBDO Dublin) and Seán Hynes (Bonfire).