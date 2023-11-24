F&B Huskies Shows the Real Wonder of Christmas in Campaign for SVP

Ireland’s largest charity Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) has launched a new Christmas campaign to highlight the transformative work its volunteers play in helping families and individuals in need at this time of the year.

Created by F&B Huskies, the campaign, which is called “The Wonder of Christmas”, also shows donors that this work wouldn’t be possible without their donations.

The campaign is running across TV, radio, OOH, press and cinema with media buying and planning by EssenceMediacom.

Every year SVP receives around 200,000 calls for help. The charity is unique in that it supports those facing poverty through home visitations by its volunteers. To do this, SVP calls to homes within communities to understand the exact needs of families and individuals. For one family it may be food, for another rent. For others still it might be help with transport costs to get children to school. All visits are dealt with in a completely confidential and non-judgemental manner.

According to Rose McGowan, SVP national president, the new “portrays the impact that visits by our volunteers can have on families, particularly at this time of the year. F&B Huskies have also taken a very creative approach to The Wonder of Christmas.”

“We wanted to show that for the families facing poverty the real wonder of Christmas was wondering how they were going to manage,” adds Damian Hanley, executive creative director, F&B Huskies.

