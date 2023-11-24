OLIVER Rolls Out Anti Fraud Social Campaign for Bank of Ireland

As consumers step up their spending online at one of the busiest times of the year, Bank of Ireland has launched a new anti-fraud campaign called “Stop, Think, Check” which was created by OLIVER LIVE.

Based around a series of five educational videos, featuring the world-renowned cyberpsychologist Professor Mary Aiken, the series has been created for social channels and aims to equip individuals with the critical knowledge to protect their financial wellbeing, their banking and personal information and prevent fraud.

This initiative becomes even more relevant as we approach one of the busiest online shopping periods with Black Friday and Cyber Monday next week. The season of heart-warming festive discounts opens up purchase scam opportunities for fraudsters, so people need to be forewarned and follow the Stop, Think, Check mantra.

At the heart of the campaign, which was produced and directed by OLIVER LIVE internal production team, is Professor Mary Aiken, a world-leading Cyberpsychologist. Together, we’ve curated a series of five real-life customer stories that reveal the harsh realities victims endure when defrauded. We turned Classified as Public (Green) these stories into a 5-episode series named “Fraud Watch: True Crime Stories”.

Credits

Client: Bank of Ireland

Marketing Manager: Heather Dawson, Brand team, Marketing Manager

Brand & Social Content Manager:

Brand Operations/Strategic Projects: Robert Hyland

Agency: Oliver Live

Producer: Anne Ilic

Editor: Lena Opara

Creative Director: Rob Frew

Account Director: Sarah Eustace

Social Media Manager: Thayla Goulart

Director of Photography: Leonid Opara