Droga5 Dublin Campaign for AIB Urges Us to Plan for a Financially Better Future

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has rolled out a new campaign for AIB, the first since the bank launched a new brand positioning and communication platform.

Called “For the Life You’re After”, the campaign highlights the bank’s financial planning offering including pensions, investments and life insurance and aims to “fundamentally change the way people think about financial planning.”

The first execution of the campaign features a group of friends as they move through various life stages. As things around them change, they’re still enjoying what matters most to them, their friendship.

According to Jen Speirs, chief creative officer at Droga5 Dublin: “Who doesn’t want a good future? The thing is, when brands are communicating about the path to that good future, they often show an older version of us – doing things that we don’t have time for now. AIB wanted to show a different, more relatable future. By the time we get to a certain age, we’ve worked out what really matters – so a good future, is one that’s packed with more of that. The friends, the laughs, the hanging with family – all the stuff we love. It’s the first work to launch the new AIB brand idea, For the life you’re after – and we’re excited for this new campaign and all the work that will follow.”

“We’re very excited to be involved in AIB’s new brand platform, there has been a seismic shift in how customers view their lives and even what success looks like. The role for a modern bank like AIB is very different; this new positioning allows AIB to further communicate with customers in an empathetic way,” adds Emma Sharkey, chief strategy officer, Droga5 Dublin.