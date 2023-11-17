Oliver Ireland Drives Away With The AA Account

Founded in 1910, AA Ireland is one of the leading insurance brokers in the country with partnerships with insurers like Liberty, Axa, Allianz, Aviva, Zurich and Kennco. It also runs a breakdown and roadside assistance service for members. The company is owned by the US private equity company Further Global Capital Management.

Oliver had worked with AA Ireland to deliver its 2023 summer sale campaign for motor, home and travel insurance.

According to Jennifer Kilduff, head of marketing and PR at The AA Ireland:“We are really excited to be working with Oliver Ireland to develop The AA Ireland story and help evolve engagement across all AA insurance products at this important time. The team at Oliver understands our key messages and we’re looking forward to collaborating and building a strong partnership.”

“We are delighted to be working with The AA Ireland,” adds Mark McCann, CEO, Oliver.

“Our execution of the summer sale campaign provided us the opportunity to build a new campaign platform that identifies the strength in the heritage of The AA brand and it delivered phenomenal engagement. We look forward to building on these results over the next 12 months.”

Other clients of Oliver include Bank of Ireland, Mark Anthony Brands, Britvic, Ireland, Malta Tourism Authority, Aramark, Virgin Media, Davy, AXA, Unilever, Irish League of Credit Unions, McDonalds, BWG, BMW, Mediahuis, O’Donnells, ARI and Amundi.