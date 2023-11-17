Business Post Sustainable Business Awards Now Open for Entries

The Business Post in partnership with PwC has announced that the third annual edition of the PwC Business Post Sustainable Business Awards will take place on March 21 2024 and that the awards are now open for entries.

Established in 2022, the PwC Business Post Sustainable Business Awards recognise leadership, innovation, investment and ingenuity in the areas of environment, social and governance (ESG).

The deadline for the receipt of entries is midnight on January 26, 2024.

Entry is free and open to businesses of all sizes based in or operating from Ireland. Past winners have included An Post, Bus Eireann, Bord na Mona and University College Cork.

The awards, spanning 12 categories, are adjudicated upon by an independent panel of experts in environmental, social and governance issues.

The winners of the 2024 awards will be announced during a gala ceremony on March 21 2024 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin 4.

According to Daniel McConnell, Business Post editor: “The Business Post invests more in ESG journalism than any other Irish national media outlet. In addition to daily news and analysis, plus a dedicated ESG newsletter, we produce the leading environmental journalism podcast Five Degrees of Change, hosted by Daniel Murray.

“The PwC Business Post Sustainable Business Awards have drawn considerable attention since their foundation, and we look forward to a substantial volume of entries from business both big and small once again this year. We are also very pleased to note the growing momentum of our Sustainable Business Awards Showcase events, which highlight the best practice found at winning organisations, and provide a network and inspiration to those seeking to become our next award winners. We thank PwC for their continuing support of our independent journalism, particularly with respect to our climate and environmental coverage.”

“The awards celebrate best in class Irish businesses across a wide range of ESG categories that invest in and promote sustainable practices, innovation and leadership. At PwC, we are working with clients across all industries as they address their reporting and transformation requirements to meet their climate and sustainability goals,” adds David McGee , PwC Ireland ESG Leader