The Brill Building Taps Power of Augmented Reality in New Campaign for Marie Keating Foundation

The Brill Building has created a new augmented reality (AR) campaign for the Marie Keating Foundation as part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, which runs for the month of November.

Called “Filter Out Lung Cancer”, the campaign will run across radio, video, print and social. A key component of the campaign is a new augmented reality activation in partnership with the mobile messaging app Snapchat which has developed a new screen filter highlighting key lung cancer signs and symptoms. When used, the new AR filter displays information on lung cancer indicators to watch out for.

According to Paul Gleeson, senior client partner with Snapchat: “Snapchat Ireland is excited to partner with The Brill Building to bring the MKF campaign to life though the power of futuristic augmented reality. Our reputation as the happiest platform in the world and advanced AR capabilities will dovetail perfectly in raising awareness around this important subject. Our 2.3m Irish users are attentive and informed, and we’re looking forward to seeing each of them inject their own personality and meaning into this innovative AR experience.”

“For this year’s campaign, we wanted to continue the principle we’ve developed with the team at Marie Keating Foundation for lung cancer awareness which is innovate to action,” says Peter Snodden, creative director, The Brill Building. “With ‘Filter Out Lung Cancer we are able to educate on the wider range of signs and symptoms and using new mainstream technologies like Snap to spread the word in ways we couldn’t have previously while continuing to give the charity a platform to petition government for urgent action on a national lung screening programme,” he says.

With 1,850 people dying from lung cancer in Ireland every year, the Marie Keating Foundation has called on the Government, stakeholders and the public to “change how we see lung cancer.” Research carried out by Empathy Research shows that less than one third of the population (29%) feel they know the signs and symptoms to watch out for in relation to lung cancer, while more than a third of adults (36%) admit that not being aware of the symptoms of lung cancer would deter them from getting symptoms checked.

Today, as International Lung Cancer Awareness Month begins, the Marie Keating Foundation, one of the leading voices in Ireland for early detection, claims it doesn’t have to be this way, and is calling on the Government, stakeholders and the public to ‘change how we see lung cancer’. The charity has also called on the Government to introduce a national lung cancer screening programme, similar to the existing breast, bowel and cervical programmes that are already in existence.

CEO Liz Yeates said:: “More people in Ireland, both men and women, die from lung cancer than from any other cancer and these rates are set to increase exponentially by 2040. Without a national lung screening programme, we are missing the opportunity to catch lung cancer before it is too late. This will equate to more lives lost. We have to look at the evidence and respond to the many calls to implement lung cancer screening to improve earlier diagnosis of lung cancer in Ireland,” says Liz Yeates, CEO of the Marie Keating Foundation.

The new campaign for the Marie Keating Foundation comes on the back of a successful creative run for the charity and The Brill Building, having picked up numerous awards for its 2022 campaign, “The First Poster to Catch Lung Cancer”, which has picked up numerous awards, including at the Effies, ICADs, the DMAs and the AIM Awards. It also picked up Ireland’s first ever Gerety Award.

Credits

Client: Marie Keating Foundation

CEO: Liz Yeates

Head of Communications: Cathy Curran

Marketing Manager: Jayne O’Toole

Agency: The Brill Building

Founder & ECD: Roisin Keown

Creative Director: Peter Snodden

Project Lead: Sorcha Hanratty

CGI: Custom Image

CGI Artist: Pedro Esteban Slaibe

Sound: Locky Butler Studios

Sound Engineer: John Griffin

Media: Snap

Client Partner: Paul Gleeson