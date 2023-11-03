Christmas FM Back on Air With New Competition for Irish Advertisers

Christmas FM, the popular radio station that ‘Switches Christmas On’ every year will be back on air in late November and the seasonal station has secured Cadbury, Coca Cola and An Post as its lead sponsors.

Now running for 16 years, the station has launched a new promotional competition for Irish businesses to help them stand out from the crowd this festive season.

Open to businesses both big and small, the competition is easy to enter, businesses simply need to fill in their details here. The closing date is Monday 6th November at 1pm. The prize is a €5,000 digital advertising campaign on Christmas FM.

This year, Christmas FM will also be continuing with the successful Magic of Christmas fundraising appeal, raising money for three of Ireland’s leading children’s charities – Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and a range of children’s charities around Ireland making a difference in local communities through Community Foundation Ireland. The Magic of Christmas was launched in 2022, with the aim of raising €1m over a three-year period for the charities.

“Cadbury, Coca-Cola and An Post will be premier FM sponsors for 2023 and we’re delighted to have them on board,” says Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM.

“We are celebrating Christmas FM’s 16th year on air this festive season which has been made possible by our incredible sponsors, listeners and volunteers. We are looking forward to raising funds for The Magic of Christmas fundraising appeal and we would also like to thank Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley who have kindly donated their studio space once again this year.”

“For us at Cadbury, Christmas is a time for connection and showing you care. We are delighted to be working with Christmas FM once again this year to help generously spread Christmas magic throughout the season. Year after year, the fantastic Christmas FM team bring Christmas to life on our airwaves while also fundraising for some great causes, reminding us all of the true spirit of the season. The festive tunes and heartwarming stories fill us all with joy, reminding us of what’s most important during this special time of year,” says Maighréad Lynch, brand manager, Cadbury Ireland, said.

“Coca-Cola and Christmas have a longstanding connection and our sponsorship of Christmas FM for the 5th year allows us to bring the Coca-Cola Christmas spirit to the Irish airwaves again. This festive season, Coca-Cola will ignite people with the Christmas Spirit and invite them to bring more joy and kindness across the island of Ireland. As Coca-Cola is the brand that helped create Santa, together with Christmas FM, we plan to expand his meaning to remind everyone of the magic of Christmas. Our Coca-Cola Santa will return, along with our iconic Christmas truck and Designated Driver initiative to help people discover their inner Santa and remind us that kindness and generosity rules. The world needs more Santas,” adds Rebekah Hitchmough, brand manager GB&I, The Coca-Cola Company.

Richard Miley, marketing communications lead , An Post Mails & Parcels, adds: “At An Post, we believe in sending from the heart, and this sentiment resonates even more during the Christmas season. We’re passionate about sending love worldwide and connecting loved ones with post. That’s why we’re thrilled to renew our partnership with Christmas FM, the station that truly embodies the essence of the season. Together, we continue to share the magic of Christmas and support the invaluable work of these remarkable charities.”