Droga5 Dublin Gets Festive with New Christmas Campaign for LEGO

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, and Our LEGO Agency (OLA) have once again collaborated to roll out a new global campaign for The LEGO Group as part of the brand’s countdown to the all-important Christmas season.

This is the second installment of the brand’s three-part “Play Is Your Superpower” campaign which champions the important role that play has in the day-to-day lives of children and to encourage adults to prioritise playtime in their children’s lives.

The fully integrated global campaign will run across a variety of channels including TV, digital, out of home, cinema, PR, influencer, social and e-commerce.

The first installment was released in September and told the story of “how the corporate world became enlightened to the merits of play by seeing its impact through the eyes of six adventurous children.” In the second installment, the “super kids” are back on their mission to unleash creativity and spread joy through play this holiday season.

“When we first met our Superkids, they had a big job to do… to show the whole world that play is a superpower,” says Jen Speirs, chief creative officer, Droga5 Dublin. “Now they just get to let loose in a full-on, snowball-covered celebration of supercharged LEGO play. In a series of epic, action-packed films, they’re here to show us that LEGO is the ultimate gift to choose this holiday season, because it brings people of all ages together, sparks creativity, fuels passions – and brings a whole new level of fun and surprise. A superpower indeed.”

“For over 90 years, the LEGO Group has unleashed creativity and imagination in kids. We believe that creative experimentation through play helps unlock ‘superpowers’ – such as confidence, creativity and communication – and that these skills benefit children for a lifetime. For our Holiday campaign this year, we wanted to show that LEGO play can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, enabling children to reimagine and rebuild their world through play,” adds Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer, the LEGO Group.

