TBWA Wins Social Media Account for Entire Dalata Group

TBWA\Dublin has won the competitive pitch to manage the social media accounts for Dalata Hotel Group which includes the Dalata, Clayton and Maldron hotel brands.

As part of its brief, TBWA\Dublin will create new social strategies, oversee all aspects of social content and performance, and deliver community management services for the entire portfolio of hotels spanning Ireland, the UK, Germany, and The Netherlands.

“This is a really significant win for us. Dalata’s marketing and digital team has big ambitions for their social media presence and performance, aiming to increase brand salience, enhance customer loyalty and drive direct bookings,” says Andrew Murray, director of growth & innovation, TWBA\Dublin.

“These aspirations align perfectly with our strengths. In recent years our most successful and effective work has revolved around creating social, content and paid strategies that not only connect and convince our target, bolstering the brand, they also drive conversions. We can’t wait to get started on the upcoming engagement sessions with all hotels as we build the strategies,” says Murray.

“TBWA\Dublin not only demonstrated a deep understanding of the Dalata Group Hotels, they presented a vision of collaborative social strategies that will actively involve our many hotels and stakeholders,” says Roma O’Connor, group director of marketing at Dalata Hotel Group.

“With our ambitious targets in mind, TBWA\Dublin not only showcased their ability to meet and exceed these targets but also challenged us to aim for industry-leading excellence in the category. We are confident that TBWA’s approach, which places a strong emphasis on brand building, performance, and customer service, will help us to realise this vision.”

“As a team, we couldn’t be more excited about the prospect of working on the Dalata brands. Our digital and social team has grown quite a lot over the past year, after a number of competitive social wins, and thankfully Dalata complements the qualities and expertise that our team offers. Personally, digital transformation is something that I love steering for the brands that I work with, and I’ve no doubt that the journey we’re embarking on together will be a great success,” adds Luke Wilson, head of digital, social & content at TBWA\Dublin.

Other clients of the agency include Glenveagh, Burger King, Audi, HSE, Imagine, TG4, Britvic – Ballygowan & Mi-Wadi, EPA, BestDrive, Children’s Health Foundation, Santa Rita, HIA, Safefood.