Havas Media Ireland Promotes Adam Taylor to Deputy MD

Adam Taylor has been appointed as deputing managing director of Havas Media.

In his new role, Taylor will take on additional responsibilities and “play a key role in driving the agency’s continued growth and innovation.”

According to Gareth Fitzpatrick, managing director of Havas Media: “Adam has been a vital asset to Havas Media Ireland, and his promotion to deputy managing director reflects our continued commitment to promoting exceptional talent within the company. Adam’s leadership and strategic acumen have been instrumental in the agency’s growth, and we are confident that he will continue to excel in his new role.”

“I feel extremely proud to have played a part in what this exceptional team has achieved over the last number of years. I am looking forward to working with everyone at Havas Media, the wider Havas Network and our clients in navigating the increasingly complex challenges our industry faces,” says Adam Taylor.