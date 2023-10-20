Publicis Dublin Marks PTSB Rebrand With New Campaign

Publicis Dublin has created a new brand campaign to mark the roll out of a new brand identity and customer proposition for Permanent TSB which has now rebranded PTSB.

The integrated campaign will run across TV, cinema, VOD, radio, digital and social formats with media strategy and buying by Dentsu X.

The campaign kicks off with a brand film which brings to life the many different ways in which PTSB is bringing together the best of technology and people to deliver a new kind of banking experience for their customers; one that’s altogether more human.

The new brand ID was created by the Dublin-based design studio, Image Now, and encompasses a full brand system across all the bank’s customer communications, from the retail branch experience to digital application.

“It was important that we created a completely new visual identity for PTSB that better represents ‘who we are’ and ‘what we stand for’ in a modern and diverse Ireland,” says Stephen Jackson, head of customer & marketing, PTSB.

“Informed by market research and a deep understanding of our customers, our new identity and communication campaign reflects our belief in continuously putting the human need at the centre of what we do,” he adds.

“The banking landscape has changed significantly and PTSB offers a real alternative to customers seeking a full-service bank that really understands their customers’ needs. The campaign and new identity give the bank a fresh, modern and contemporary feel while promising a more human banking experience,” says Edel McCabe, business director, Publicis Dublin.

“This is a very powerful position for a bank. While our competitors are shutting down ways to involve the customer, PTSB is doubling down on a better banking experience,” adds Ger Roe, board creative director, Publicis Dublin.

“Everyone knows the banking experience is different for everyone. Some people don’t want a lot of human contact, but they still want the experience to be human. Others still want to talk to a real person. PTSB is evolving to offer both. It’s smoother, warmer and more ambitious. Our comms need to reflect that as we glide beautifully through a series of different banking experiences while making a promise to the consumer that many of us value as we move into the future.

Speaking about the new branding for PTSB, Image Now’s managing director Darrell Kavanagh says: “Image Now set out to deliver a best-in-class, modern, future-proofed identity that reflects the bank’s strategic vision; affording distinction in the market and positioning PTSB uniquely as a hybrid of a pillar and neo bank.

“With a strong vision and ambition, PTSB needed a dynamic brand system that would evolve the customer experience and better communicate the brand’s purpose and values. People are at the centre of everything PTSB does so in developing the identity, this principle was our cornerstone.”

