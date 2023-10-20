Out \ Look: Cadbury shows its Generous Spirit through Dynamic OOH

James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Cadbury shows its Generous Spirit through Dynamic OOH

For the last five years Cadbury Dairy Milk has shone a light on the innate generosity of people through its much loved “There’s a Glass and a Half in Everyone” series. So, staying true to its storytelling formula, Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched a campaign that brings to life this belief; with simple stories depicting modern everyday acts of generosity in action, executed through simple illustrated scenes. It moves away from the big screen to communicate its brand platform with a new creative approach.

Created in partnership with VCCP, Cadbury worked with Minji Moon, an illustrator from Seoul, South Korea to portray different moments of generosity. Executed in her trademark style using bold visuals, uniting colourful and simplified shapes the OOH illustrations depict moments that show how being kind and generous to one another brings humans closer together. These scenes include an umbrella being offered up to protect a passerby from the rain, one stranger jump starting the car of another and a passenger on a commute allowing someone to snooze on their shoulder when they’ve fallen asleep – among others. Each scene demonstrates the powerful human connection coming from a simple act of generosity.

The brand is utilising Dynamic DOOH via the Liveposter platform. A weather triggered activation means that when it is raining the umbrella creative is immediately scheduled to delivering contextualised messages at scale. Advertising content is delivered in real-time across multiple media owner networks including Global’s dPods & dX Screen, Clear Channel’s Adshel Live Retail, JCDecaux’s iVisions and Wide Eye’s Digitowers. It combines with Classic OOH formats comprising Metropoles and 6 Sheets across roadside and retail to deliver all the scale and impact of traditional OOH, but with an innovative and more refined communication where appropriate for the needs of the advertiser.

Chris Birch & Jonny Parker, Executive Creative Directors at VCCP London added: “While Cadbury’s quiet, filmic storytelling has been at the centre of the brands repositioning for the last few years, we wanted to demonstrate stories of generosity in non-AV channels like OOH and social. Using these different channels meant we had to find new expressions of generosity to simply and effectively depict our belief that ‘There’s a Glass & a Half in Everyone’.”

25 million Public Transport Journeys taken in September

The CSO’s latest Transport Bulletin shows significant increases in public transport journeys taken during September. 24.9 million journeys were taken during the month, a +14% increase on September 2022.

At 13.7m the number of bus journeys in Dublin was 15% higher YoY.

The number of bus journeys outside of Dublin exceeded 2022 figures by 14%. Luas journeys increased by 7% when compared with the same week in 2022 while rail journeys were up 15% year on year with a combined 7.5m journeys taken on train and tram.

A total of 2.9 million passengers passed through the doors of Dublin Airport’s two terminals in September, 11% higher than in the same month in 2022, according to airport operator daa.

A busy September took the total number of passengers starting or finishing their journey at Dublin Airport in the four peak months of the summer season – June to September – to just over 12 million. Around 800,000 passengers transferred or transited through Dublin Airport during the four summer months, including 200,000 in September.

The busiest day of travel at Dublin Airport in September was Sunday, September 24 as thousands of happy Irish rugby fans made their way back from France. The most popular destination in the month was London Heathrow – not surprising as Dublin-London Heathrow is one of the busiest routes in Europe.

McDonald’s Breakfast serves up highest September recall

McDonald’s was the most recalled Outdoor campaign in September with it’s multi-format campaign for the brand’s breakfast menu.

Planned by Zenith and Source out of home, the campaign ran across classic 6 sheets including Commuter Points, Bus Shelters and Adshels, combined with Digital 6’s including Commuter dPods and the gallery at Connolly Station.

The placement in high-footfall areas during the early hours of the morning meant timely exposure to the creative from Leo Burnett. Its effectiveness is heightened by creative rating, with the design scoring second highest for the month.

…Is anyone else hungry?

Second highest recall (and recent winner of JCDecaux’s campaign of the month) is Vodafone’s Rugby.

Planned by Carat and PML, with creative from Folk Wunderman Thompson, the huge multiformat campaign ran across a wide range of classic and digital formats, including high-impact formats like 240 & 96 Sheets, Digital Golden Squares, Digital 48 Sheets, and the well-publicised Skybridge at Dublin Airport.

The campaign also ranked at top rated design for the month, tapping into the nationwide support for the team as Ireland prepared for their Rugby World Cup campaign.

Third highest recall is attributed to Diageo with Carlsberg’s long-running ‘Golden Hour’ campaign.

Planned by PHD and Source out of home, the campaign has been running consistently across a mix of classic and digital formats including Metro Squares, 48 Sheets (classic and digital), Digital 6s, and the Green Screen at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre.

The creative has continually landed with its audience in terms of design with September proving no different. Scoring 3rd in our design ratings*, the creative from Tenth Man generated mental ability for socialites in anticipation of their evening outings.

The results are part of our IMPACT research measuring campaign performance, which is conducted by Ipsos among 300 Dubliners every 2 weeks.

*18+

WATCH Q1-3 2023 Report

Last week in Out \ Look we published some details from our WATCH OOH Market Review for Q1-3 2023. The full report can be accessed by clicking the image below.