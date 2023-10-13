Global Partners with Love Irish Food for the Big Bus Brand Drive Competition

Love Irish Food has teamed up with OOH company Global to launch a new initiative aimed at established Love Irish Food member businesses.

Called the Big Bus Brand Drive, the initiative will provide Love Irish Food members with the chance to win an €86,500 highly visible, national bus advertising campaign with Global. This initiative will comprise a campaign of 150 bus SuperSides over a two-week period as well as 10 MegaRears across a four week period in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

“I am delighted to announce the brand-new Love Irish Food Big Bus Brand Drive,” says Kieran Rumley, executive director, Love Irish Food. “Love Irish Food’s mission is to promote authentic Irish food and drink brands, all while supporting 12,000 jobs in our economy. This new Irish food industry award is designed to offer established Irish brand producers a unique opportunity to advertise to Irish consumers on a national level. The Big Bus Brands Drive illustrates how Irish food and drink producers are championed with the winner of this Award highlighted through an impactful advertising campaign worth €86,500 enabling them to reach their target consumers.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Love Irish Food on the Big Bus Brand Drive,” adds Antoinette O’Callaghan, head of marketing, Global in Ireland. “This new initiative delivers an opportunity for an established Irish brand to drive its brand awareness and consumer base while making a significant impact with shoppers on the path to purchase. Through our collaborations with Love Irish Food, we have been impressed by the high quality of Irish brands and the passion of their makers. This initiative is a unique opportunity for the winning brand to deliver impact and coverage. We look forward to seeing the entries and reviewing them this year.”

To enter, Love Irish Food member brands must register at http://www.loveirishfood.ie. Registrations are open until 5.30pm on 25th October 2023. The second phase involves a completed submission to be submitted by 5-30pm on Monday November 13 2023.

The judging panel comprises of Kieran Rumley, Love Irish Food and Antoinette O’Callaghan, Global in Ireland. A shortlist of competitors will then be interviewed by the judging panel with the winner announced on December 4 2023.