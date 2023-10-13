Glenveagh Feels the Love in New Campaign from TBWA\Dublin

TBWA\Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for Glenveagh, one of the country’s home builders called “Love Where You Live.”

The campaign is currently running across TV, cinema, radio, outdoor, online as well as social channels.

The TVC tells the story of a young boy, Bobby, as he moves into a new Glenveagh home. While his family immediately take to their new surroundings, Bobby’s a little reticent, unsure of his new circumstances. However, he soon discovers for himself the joys of his new spacious home and soon makes new friends.

According to Cameron McDonnell, Glenveagh’s head of marketing: “Glenveagh builds flourishing communities around Ireland. This new campaign is part of a bigger overall marketing plan which builds on our successful Love Where You Live platform, placing us firmly top of mind for customers, and building equity and adding value to our brand.”

The TVC was directed by Thomas Beug from Butter, with Scimitar Sound delivering the audio elements of the campaign, while a track that brings extra warmth to an already cosy home, was specially composed by Loud & Clear’s Jon Jon Mehigan.

“Glenveagh’s approach to marketing is as game-changing as how they approach building homes and communities. Their challenge to us was to deliver emotional warmth that matches the feel of an A-rated home. The new campaign builds on our initial launch work which proved hugely successful in building Glenveagh’s brand awareness scores and placing us as the most recalled developer in Ireland,” says Niamh McDermott, senior account director, TBWA\Dublin.

According to Alan Byrne, Head of Copy, TBWA\Dublin, “I think many people can relate to the uncertainty of a big change that comes with moving home. Our task was to ensure we brought something fresh to the platform ‘Love Where You Live’. From client to director to sound design, everyone was working from the same plans and the campaign shows that, by delivering key brand pillar messaging with relatable warmth,” says Alan Byrne, head of copy, TBWA\Dublin.

Credits

Agency: TBWA\Dublin

CEO: Deirdre Waldron

Executive Creative Director: Des Creedon

Head of Copy: Alan Byrne

Creative Lead: Adam Crane

Senior Account Director: Niamh McDermott

Account Director: Aoife McCarthy

Senior Account Manager: Katie Corscadden

Head of Broadcast: Onagh Carolan

Head of Strategy: Aleesha Tully

Head of Digital, Social and Content, Luke Wilson

Social content editor, Rupert Morris

Retouching, David Picquenot

Design, Adam McKiernan

Finished Art, Zoltan Kuti

Client: Glenveagh

Head of Marketing: Cameron McDonnell

Marketing Manager: Martin Clancy

Marketing Executive: David Rispin

Community Engagement Manager: Annette McGarry

Marketing Graduate: Emma O’Neill

Marketing Analyst: Sarthak Sharma

Production Company: Butter Films

Director: Thomas Beug

DOP: Narayan Van Maele

Producers: Alan Keegan & Helen Hayden

Executive Producer: Michael Duffy

Post Production: Penco Post

Editor: Kevin Whelan

Online Post Production: Alan Foley

Sound Recording Studio: Scimitar Sound

Sound Engineer: Dean Jones

Voiceover: Clelia Murphy

Music Composer: Loud & Clear

Photographer: Adrian Stewart