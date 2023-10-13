Radiocentre Ireland Bags Outstanding Achievement Award at IMROs

Radiocentre Ireland picked up the Outstanding Achievement at the IMRO Awards which were held in Kilkenny last week.

In considering the nominations in this category, the judges considered the on-going impact and legacy of the achievement.

The judges gave the award to Radiocentre Ireland based on the combination of marketing activity, new pioneering research, innovative events, a new awards programme, The Irish Audio Awards, in addition to a new education programme, The Audio Academy.

In 2022, the first year of launch, Irish radio revenue grew by 9%, significantly ahead of total advertising market growth of 2%.

According to Ciaran Cunningham, CEO Radiocentre Ireland: “Radiocentre Ireland is a real breakthrough initiative. For the first time, it has seen all of Ireland’s radio operators-RTÉ and the independent sector- come together to promote the unbeatable reach and the unique relationships enjoyed by Irish radio with millions of listeners. And it is great to see such a great initiative recognized by the judging panel.

Elsewhere, Newstalk took home National Station of the Year, SPIN1038 won Music Station of the Year and Clare FM was awarded Local Station of the Year at the awards which are one of the highlights of the radio calendar.

Other awards went to 98FM’s The Big Breakfast with Brendan and Rebecca in the Breakfast Show of the Year category while the Radio Moment of the Year was won by Losing my Boys to Suicide, LMFM.

Meanwhile, four inductees to the Hall of Fame for their contribution to Irish radio were given to John Bennett MBE (BBC Radio Ulster), Joe Finnegan (Shannonside/Northern Sound), Paddy Halpenny (formerly of Communicorp) and Mary Wilson (RTÉ Radio 1).

According to Chris Doyle, IMRO Radio Awards Committee Chairman: “It is great to have the radio sector come together and celebrate the outstanding creativity and talent producing amazing radio in Ireland. Congratulations to all the winners.”