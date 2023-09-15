Virgin Media TV Delivers New Sponsor for Gogglebox Ireland

Virgin Media Television has announced that McDonald’s and McDelivery is the new sponsor of the hit TV show Gogglebox Ireland which airs every Wednesday at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

In a sponsorship and product placement deal that was brokered by Core, McDelivery will be the title sponsor and the deal will include sponsorship stings, stings on the Virgin Media Player on live stream and catch up and branding across a series of linear and social promos throughout the entire series. Working with Kite Entertainment, Gogglebox Ireland will also feature carefully considered product integration across the series.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Virgin Media to sponsor Gogglebox Ireland with McDelivery. There are great synergies between Gogglebox and McDelievry showing the convenience of getting your McDonald’s favourites straight to your door to share with your family for big TV moments. With the vast reach of viewers of Gogglebox Ireland, we feel we will be able to increase awareness and demonstrate how there is nothing quite like a McDelivery,” says Joanna Maycock, senior brand manager, McDonald’s.

“At Core, we’re always looking for new opportunities for our clients and unique ways to amplify our sponsorships. With the current sponsorship of family entertainment on Virgin Media, McDonald’s taps into those precious moments where families and friends can sit down and enjoy quality time together watching their favourite shows,” adds Gemma Kavanagh, account director, Core Sponsorship.

“This is an example of a perfect partnership. Virgin Media are extremely proud to announce McDonald’s McDelivery as the Title Sponsor and Product Placement Partner for Gogglebox Ireland Series 9,” says Hannah Meaney, client solutions manager, Virgin Media.

“We all know that TV and food bring people together. Gogglebox Ireland is quintessentially about families, couples and friends all sitting down in front of the TV for magic moments of entertainment at home. McDonald’s McDelivery aims to be a part of those special co-viewing TV moments by growing consideration for McDonald’s to be enjoyed at home, just as much as it is enjoyed in store. With strong creative sponsorship stings and carefully considered use of product integration, we will see this concept come to life seamlessly and in a natural environment.”