Ralph van Dijk to Present Audio Masterclass for Radiocentre Ireland

Following on from the success of the recent Irish Audio Awards, Radiocentre Ireland will host an Audio Masterclass workshop next Tuesday, September 19.

The workshop will be run by audio writer and director Ralph van Dijk who is widely regarded as a global authority on radio and audio creative. He started his career as an agency writer and then formed his audio specialist agency Eardrum in London.

Van Dijk is also the world’s most awarded audio writer / director and Eardrum has been voted LIA’s Radio and Audio Agency for the last three years running. He has also been involved in many of the most awarded audio campaigns at Cannes, D&AD and the One Show.