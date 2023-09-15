TAM Ireland Reveals Speakers for TAMI Showcase Event Next Week

TAM Ireland has unveiled the lineup of speakers for its TAM TV Showcase which will take place next Wednesday, September 20 in the Mayson Hotel in Dublin.

The theme of this year’s showcase is “Using TV in New and Different Ways: Innovations in Planning Data”.

The event will kick off at 8am with breakfast and welcome introduction from Eimear Keane, TAM Ireland. It will then be followed by panel discussion on innovations in planning that will be chaired by Frankie Carty and include Leigh Cunningham (Havas) for Domino’s Pizza, Gemma Kavanagh (Core Sponsorship) for Panadol and Lynn Callan (Spark Foundry) for KFC, winners in this years TAMI Awards.

A second panel discussion, also chaired by Frankie Carty, will discuss innovations in data and will feature Jack Gilligan (Wavemaker) for Bord Bia and

Andrew Walsh (Sky Media Ireland) and Dave Mulligan (Core Investment).

The event is free to attend but registration is required. To reserve a place click HERE