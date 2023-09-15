Purpose Disruptors to Showcase New Advertising Documentary at Earth Rising

Purpose Disruptors Ireland will screen its first ever documentary about advertising and climate change as part of Earth Rising, a four day festival of free events and experiences designed as a catalyst for creative thinking, imagination, and individual agency in tackling climate breakdown.

The event will take place at the Irish Museum of Modern Art and will kick off on Friday September 22.

The screening of the new documentary will be followed by a panel discussion exploring the industry’s powerful, evolving role in the climate story. The line-up of speakers includes people working in various Irish advertising agencies, including Folk Wunderman Thompson, Droga5, THINKHOUSE and PHD Media.

