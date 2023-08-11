Flashback Friday: Winners Book for APMC Star Awards 2023

To mark another year of excellent work and inspiring, creative and effective campaigns, the APMC has published a digital Winners Book to commemorate this year’s winners of the APMC Star Awards.

Created by the team at IMJ Adworld.ie, the digital publication celebrates the very best of this year’s awards and includes a number of interesting and informative case-studies.

InSight Marketing was the big winner at this year’s awards with the agency’s “Yoplait Mischief Makes Us” picking up the Grand Prix on the night as well as a number of other awards. Other winners on the night included Allied Global Marketing, Goosebump, CMS Marketing, Pluto and Verve.

To view the publication click on the cover above or, alternatively, click HERE