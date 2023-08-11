Paddy Power Sheikhs it Up With New Campaign Poking Fun at Sportswashing

Paddy Power has tapped into the prevailing sports washing zeitgeist and the absurdity of the billionaire takeover trend in UK football as part of the bookmaker’s latest TV campaign which was created by BBH.

Called “Football, You Gotta Love It,” the new TVC film shows how supporters, whether they are fairweather fans or a hardened fanatics, will unashamedly get on board when it’s their club receiving the cash.

Tow Muldowney, Paddy Power added: “Football has put the oil in loyal of late, with fans changing their tune faster than Jordan Henderson when a Saudi-backed billionaire rolls up in their gold-plated sports car,” says Tom Muldowney, head of marketing, Sportsbook, Paddy Power.

“ We couldn’t resist a sheik-y dig at the utter absurdity of it all. And don’t even get me started on Jay-Z! But at the heart of this advert is the excitement of the start of season that fans of all clubs feel up and down the country. Football, you gotta love it.”

This is BBH’s second campaign for the bookmaker and follows on from its “Cheltenham – let’s settle this” campaign earlier this year.

According to associate creative directors, Luke Till and Lawrence Bushell: “In true Paddy Power fashion, this spot aims to tackle what everyone really thinks about sportswashing, but don’t necessarily have the guts to say. We reckon creatives Dom and Kier took on the challenge like prime Maldinis, and hope the nation does too.”

