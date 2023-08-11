Places Still Available for Seminar to Discuss Findings of Irish DEI Research

There are still some places left for a special event at which the findings of the second global DEI Census Report, including the results of the Irish leg of the research, will be presented.

Co-hosted by the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) and the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII), the event will take place next week, Wednesday, August 16, in the offices of dentsu on Dublin’s Haddington Road, kicking off at 9.30am.

The report will provide a comprehensive analysis of the global marketing and advertising industry’s performance across a wide range of metrics related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Of particular note, will be Ireland’s performance in the research and a bespoke Ireland-only report will be presented and discussed by a team from Kantar.

Globally, the Census is conducted in collaboration with a number of organisations and media outlets including the World Federation of Advertisers, Kantar, GWI, Voxcomm, Cannes Lions and Effies. The Irish leg of the research is supported and led by the AAI, the Marketing Institute and IAPI.

In total, over 100 organisations across brands, agencies, media, tech have rallied behind this year’s initiative.

The event is free to attend but registration is required in advance. As there are a limited number of places, the organisers have advised that early booking is advisable. To attend click HERE