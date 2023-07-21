Barbie Gets a Lift from OMD, Posterplan and Sipit

OMD, Posterplan and Sipit teamed up with Warner Bros to create an eye-catching and immersive campaign as part of the countdown to the release of Barbie, one of the most highly anticipated movie releases in recent years.

While normal OOH formats were used to drive awareness of the movie’s release, “the team wanted to leverage creativity and ignite excitement through an immersive Barbie experience.” As part of this, the team used the lifts in both Dundrum Town Centre and Swords Pavillions to create “real life” Barbie boxes.

“The execution brings the magic of Barbie to our target audience whilst they are on the move and has sparked conversations and amplification on social media. The campaign is a true testament to the possibilities of creativity within the OOH arena,” says Bebhinn Maguire, client manager, Posterplan.

Lynn Brennan, business director, OMD adds: “Capturing the imagination of our core target audience was central to our thinking for this incredibly exciting release. To mark the occasion and add to the hype of this film and people’s love for Barbie, this market-first truly made the media the message and engaged the audience both on social and in the heart of the retail landscape.”

@mcluvs2laugh Turns out I’m not a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Never going back to Dundrum again 💖 #barbiemovie ♬ Barbie Girl – Lady Aqua

“We wanted to create a space where our audiences could interact with Barbie in their own way, create their own content but most importantly have fun. The power of this OOH moment can be seen by the sheer volume of coverage it has generated on air and across social with one user generated video garnering over 2.5m views on Instagram and TikTok. Thanks goes to the teams in OMD, Talon and Sipit for turning our idea into reality in less than a week,” says Audrey Sheils, head of marketing & publicity Warner Bros.