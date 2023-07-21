Consumer Spending Intent Remains Low According to Latest B&A Research

The latest B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer shows that while consumer confidence has improved somewhat, spending intentions remain low.

With inflation easing, consumer confidence continues a slow but upwards trend from -39 in May to -32 for June. Consumer confidence is significantly higher than the same time last year.

But more than half (52%) still believe Ireland will fare worse in the year ahead, with just 1 in 5 (20%) believing that Ireland will improve.

Consumer confidence is lower among women, family life stages, and those living outside Dublin.

Despite the improvement in consumer outlook, both income and spend intentions see slight declines from May to June.

More than 2 in 5 (44%) expect a lower disposable income in the coming year. Income outlook has declined among those outside Dublin, while improving among those living in Dublin.

More than half (51%) expect to reduce spend in the year ahead. Just 11% expect to increase their spend.

Despite the challenging economic conditions, the majority of consumers (65%) are “coping” with the current cost-of-living crisis, while 1 in 5 (19%) are struggling.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,023 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing was conducted via B&A’s Acumen Online Barometer.

For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Jimmy Larsen and Pooja Sankhe: jimmy@banda.ie and pooja@banda.ie