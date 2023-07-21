BDO Enters Advertising & Marketing Arena with New Client Offering

BDO in Ireland has launched a new in-house marketing and advertising consultancy called BDO Impact.

The consultancy will be led by experienced duo Declan Kelly, former deputy MD of Zenith, part of Core Media, and entrepreneur John O’Connor and formerly of Microsoft. Initially BDO Impact will employ five staff although this is expected to rise to 20 by 2025.

According to Kelly, BDO Impact “will play a vital role in supporting BDO in Ireland’s digital transformation and consultancy teams with a complementary range of managed services, advertising and marketing solutions. Service offerings include marketing strategy, web development, search engine optimisation (SEO) and campaign management.”

According to Kelly, “businesses in Ireland are increasingly seeking growth strategies and expert guidance across numerous skillsets to fuel growth. The BDO Impact operational model allows us to leverage a wide spectrum of cutting-edge technologies and strategic expertise. BDO Impact challenges the traditional marketing and advertising agency landscape where you only have access to what’s on the payroll. Our approach will enable businesses to stay ahead of the competition and thrive in the digital age.”

“I’m delighted to announce the launch of BDO Impact and welcome both John and Declan to the firm. With their wealth of experience and deep industry knowledge, they are poised to drive the success of BDO Impact and deliver outstanding results for our clients,” says managing partner Brian McEnery.

“As businesses across all industries continue to navigate the rapidly evolving media and digital marketing landscape, BDO in Ireland recognises the need for strategic guidance and expertise to help clients generate the greatest impact from their resource investments. BDO Impact has been created to meet this demand and empower new and existing clients to optimise their omnichannel brand presence, enhance customer engagement, and drive measurable business growth.”