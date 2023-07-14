Core & Saturday Films Roll Out Powerful Campaign Showcasing Trócaires’ Work

Core and Saturday Films have launched a new campaign called ‘One Day’ to highlight the work of Trócaire in the 27 countries over the last 50 years.

The campaign, which was conceived by Core and developed alongside Saturday Films, shows some of the human stories behind these “One Days,” These include the day that the women of Sierra Leone won the right to own their land, the day that over 1,400 Kenyan farmers gained access to running water for the first time and the day that Apartheid was finally ended in South Africa.

“For many of us, the day when we finally overcome the problems of poverty and inequality seems like it will never come. This campaign shows how Trócaire have helped make those long hoped-for “One Days” happen… and continue to happen… for more than fifty years,” says Susan Kelly, strategic director at Core.

“In this campaign we have shown what we can achieve when we work together. It is a testament to the support of the Irish people and the tireless efforts of our partners overseas that we have managed to achieve so much over the past fifty years,” says Karen Smyth, head of brand, Trocaire.

At the heart of the One Day campaign are a series of powerful films for TV, cinema and social created by Core and Saturday Films to demonstrate the impact of this work on the lives of individuals around the world.

These highly charged emotional spots were co-directed by Mike Garner and Gary Moore. Utilising archive footage and images from Thailand to Guatemala as well as shooting new material with local photographers and film makers in Sierra Leone, Somalia, Kenya, and South Africa, the work shows the scale of positive change that has been achieved over the past fifty years.

The media campaign was developed by Zenith, part of Core and will run across TV, VOD, cinema, an Irish Times partnership and social across July and August

