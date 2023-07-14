Core & Saturday Films Roll Out Powerful Campaign Showcasing Trócaires’ Work

Core and Saturday Films have launched a new campaign called ‘One Day’ to highlight the work of Trócaire in the 27 countries over the last 50 years.
The campaign, which was conceived by Core and developed alongside Saturday Films, shows some of the human stories behind these “One Days,” These include the day that the women of Sierra Leone won the right to own their land, the day that over 1,400 Kenyan farmers gained access to running water for the first time and the day that Apartheid was finally ended in South Africa.
“For many of us, the day when we finally overcome the problems of poverty and inequality seems like it will never come. This campaign shows how Trócaire have helped make those long hoped-for “One Days” happen… and continue to happen… for more than fifty years,” says Susan Kelly, strategic director at Core.
“In this campaign we have shown what we can achieve when we work together. It is a testament to the support of the Irish people and the tireless efforts of our partners overseas that we have managed to achieve so much over the past fifty years,” says Karen Smyth, head of brand, Trocaire.
At the heart of the One Day campaign are a series of powerful films for TV, cinema and social created by Core and Saturday Films to demonstrate the impact of this work on the lives of individuals around the world.
These highly charged emotional spots were co-directed by Mike Garner and Gary Moore. Utilising archive footage and images from Thailand to Guatemala as well as shooting new material with local photographers and film makers in Sierra Leone, Somalia, Kenya, and South Africa, the work shows the scale of positive change that has been achieved over the past fifty years.
The media campaign was developed by Zenith, part of Core and will run across TV, VOD, cinema, an Irish Times partnership and social across July and August
Credits
Trócaire
Client: Trocaire
Director of Ireland Programmes: Gwen Dempsey
Head of Brand: Karen Smyth
Brand Manager: Michael Cummins
Interim Head of Communications: Niamh Mc Cathy
Communications Officer: Catherine Devine
Digital Communications Manager: Karen Mc Hugh
Agency: Core
Client Partner: Jonny Boyle
Senior Client Manager: Sophie Burke
Client Manager: Hannah Finnegan
Strategy: Susan Kelly
Executive Creative Director: Liam Wielopolski
Creative Director: Mike Garner
Senior Art Director: Nadia Karim.
Senior Copywriter: Conor McDevitt.
Media: Phoebe Laing, Shane Costello, Donal Loughlin and Lucy Slevin
Production: Saturday Films
Directors: Gary Moore and Mike Garner
Producer: Gary Moore
DOPs: Adam Asmal, Grant Atkinson, Seye Olusoji, Mackin Barassa Wafulu
Stills: Gary Moore, Muiru Mbuthia, Brid Dunne, Simone Dalmasso
Archive: Pamela Yates, Garry Walsh, CNN, Elena Hermosa
Post Production Editor: Anna Heisterkamp
Grade: Gary Curran, Outer Limits
Online: Arnaud Rigaud, Rory Gavin, Outer Limits
Composer: Steve Lynch, Stellar Sound
Soundmix: Liam Yelen, Screen Scene
VO: Donna Nikolaisen
Cast
Marie Kanu
Adey Bule Aden
Fadumo Ali Abdi
Isahil Ali Osman
Ali Mohamud Salat
Fadumo Xasan Maxamuud
Warsame Cali Maxamuud
Nasro Cali Maxamuud
Dhool Cali Maxamuud
Sharmaake Cali Maxamuud
Saadaq Cali Maxamuud
Samwel Kariuki
Stella Murugi
Allan Mugendi
Denis Murugi
Samwel Macharia
Madris
Skylah Kline
Sky Van Schoor
Rebekah Leah Jordaan
Lucy Malander
Amber Chandler Wilson
Alex Potgeiter
Gabriel Maasdorp
Zachary Adonis
Iviwe Mani
Audon Van der Hyde
Talia Ndalasomani
Lesedi Ngcongco
Aluvuso Nkosi
Jassiel Chitsiga