Tickets Still Available for IAPI’s Cannes-alysis Next Week

Places are still available at IAPI’s annual Cannes-alysis event which will take place next week, July 20, in the Alex Hotel in Dublin.

The event focuses on the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity which was held in June and will include a number of speakers who attended the event and they will share some of their key takeaways.

This year, Amy Tumelty, Aer Lingus and Mark Brennan, Allianz will share why it is so important to hear first-hand from global leaders on why great creativity grows business. In addition, Jake O’Driscoll, Boys + Girls and Jessica Derby, BBDO Dublin, both of whom served as Jury members for this year’s festival, will also talk about their key takeaways and highlights as well as the case studies and campaigns that stood out for them.

To book a ticket click HERE.