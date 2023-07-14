Havas Gives Ireland a Daily Dose With New Campaign for Sunday World

Havas Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for the Mediahuis-owned Sunday World.

Called ‘Your Daily Dose’, the campaign positions the paper as the go-to source for “all the news you want to know and talk about, from crime and sports to showbiz and lifestyle.”

Building on the insight that consuming the news is a habitual act, similar to taking a daily vitamin, the creative reimagines the Sunday World as a ‘supplement’ readers can take whenever they want to know what’s going on.

Directed by Jim Owen and production company H2 Films, the campaign’s film illustrates the benefits of reading the news using one of the most awkward situations imaginable – being the clueless one in a conversation with strangers. “The film demonstrates that the Sunday World is your best bet when it comes to the stories people talk about, while also showcasing the brand’s breadth of coverage.”

“We knew we needed a captivating campaign to place the Sunday World as the consumer’s number one source for all things crime, sports, showbiz and lifestyle, and that’s exactly what Havas has created with the ‘Your Daily Dose’ campaign. This fun campaign showcases our key content pillars in a humorous way which will grab readers’ attention and drive engagement with our brand,” says Adrian Quinn, marketing manager, the Sunday World.

The film is supported by an extensive digital and print campaign which focuses on the reimagined Sunday World ‘supplements’. Taking cues from pharmaceutical advertising, the stories are put front and centre, with each topic depicted as a distinctive character-filled capsule, and playful small print included. This fun take on a familiar aesthetic allows the Sunday World to not only highlight the paper’s up-to-the-minute reporting, but also its coverage of important events and cultural moments such as the Women’s World Cup and Love Island.

According to Adrian Fitz-Simon, Executive Creative Director, Havas: “We love working with our Sunday World clients because they are always open to the unexpected. And this idea dramatises the fun, feisty, fearlessness of the brand in a way that should raise a few eyebrows. Director Jim Owen and the team at H2 and Windmill have done a fantastic job bringing Zoë Higgins and Kieran O’Driscoll’s script to life, with Peter O’Dwyer overseeing the print and digital elements, creating a campaign united by a simple and, yes, unexpected idea.”

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest advertising campaign for the Sunday World. Over the years, our team has poured their creativity into developing captivating campaigns and this project is a testament to that. We are grateful to Lee and Adrian in Mediahuis for their trust in our abilities to deliver an exciting and innovative campaign. We have eagerly awaited the campaign’s live debut and look forward to seeing its impact with our audience,” adss Simon Traynor, account director, Havas.

