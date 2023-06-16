Join the Virgin Media Solutions Roadshow in Cork Next Week

The Virgin Media Solutions team will be heading Leeside next Thursday, June 22 with its VMS Showcase.

The evening event will be held in The River Lee Hotel on the Western Road, Cork.

Advertisers and agencies of all sizes are invited to join the VMS team for an update on everything that has been happening at Virgin Media Television and how its range of commercial offerings can help deliver for brands both big and small.

“We are delighted to be bringing Virgin Media Television on the road and getting a chance to speak to some of our current clients as well as meet some new faces in the heart of Cork City. Cork is a vibrant city, full of businesses looking to understand if TV can help solve their advertising needs. That is exactly what this event is designed to do – to open the conversation between us and the Cork business community and let them see why TV remains such a powerful tool regardless of budget size and location of audience. We have some amazing talent joining us to ensure the evening is lighthearted and fun too. I’m really looking forward to it,” says Tara Moran, head of sales, Virgin Media Television.

According to Moran, “whether you’re new to TV advertising or a long-term advocate, this is an event the Cork business industry cannot afford to miss.”

She adds that the team from VMS will be on hand to discuss everything from the latest ad-funded content opportunities and new ad technologies like VM Link & AdSmart from Virgin Media right through to engaging VOD packages and sponsorship opportunities.

“It is set to be a wonderful evening , with food, drinks and some VMTV talent joining us, as well as the chance for attendees to win a €500 voucher for House Dublin, allowing you to stay, and play!”

Places are limited and an RSVP is required to secure a place. If you are interested in attending email Ger.Barry@VirginMedia.ie to secure a place. For more information click HERE