Newstalk Launches New Cross Platform Marketing Campaign

Following on from its recent rebrand, the Bauer Media-owned Newstalk has rolled out a new cross-platform campaign called “We’re That Friend”.

Newstalk engaged The Indie List, the talent platform founded by Peter McPartlin and Una Herlihy, to assemble a team of strong creative and advertising talent to develop the campaign which celebrates friendship in all forms and how Newstalk embodies all those facets in its output.

The campaign developed by Orlagh Daly and Nick Kelly will run on TV, VOD, radio, and OOH and will be supported by social and digital marketing activity. The media plan is being managed by Mindshare, with the television commercial produced by Rubber Duck and photography by Barry McCall.

The new TV focuses on the idea of friendship and companionship, targeting potential listeners who may be aware of Newstalk, but have yet to trial the brand.

The campaign is running across RTÉ, Sky and Virgin Media as well as YouTube and on social media.

The TVC takes the form of the spoken word and champions Newstalk as the ultimate multi-faceted and ever-present friend that keeps you company throughout your day and your life. It showcases the breadth of Newstalk, its content and presenters and how each of them represents a different and distinct types of friends.

The outdoor campaign takes a more tactical approach focusing on the companionship each of our presenters provides every day, as they bring Newstalk content to life on air.

According to Patricia Monahan, Newstalk’s managing editor: “We think this campaign clearly embodies the essence of Newstalk which is about providing relevant, relatable, and accessible conversation that resonates with our target audience. It has been a pleasure to work with Nick and Orlagh and to see the brand brought to life in such a creative and innovative way.’

Nick Kelly, Director Rubber Duck, said “We wanted to capture the truth, that now more than ever Irish people look to Newstalk for many of those everyday but essential moments of connection, conversation, fun, advice, and empathy that we traditionally associate with friendship. When I started to think about this project, I realised that during lockdown winter mornings I would routinely walk into my kitchen and turn on the radio before I turned on the lights,” adds Nick Kelly, director, Rubber Duck.

Credits:

The Indie List:

Peter McPartlin

Úna Herlihy

Campaign Team:

Copywriter: Nick Kelly

Art Director: Orlagh Daly

Agency Producer: Evonne

Production Company: Rubberduck



Director: Nick Kelly

Producer: Eoghan Ryan

DOP: Cathal Watters

Editor: Darragh Scott

Post Producer: Jen Connolly

Grade: Dan Moran

Female Hero character: Sarah Carroll

Photography:

Photographer: Barry McCall

Post Production: Dylan Madden

Bond St. Studios