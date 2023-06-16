Six Irish Jurors Chosen for Effie Awards Europe 2023

Six Irish industry advertising and marketing experts have been chosen to sit on the Effie Awards Europe jury this year.

The six are Geraldine Jones, managing director of Publicis Dublin, Damian Devaney, principal and senior partner Dsquared and TBV Global, Julie Gill, commercial marketing director, An Post, Eimear Fitzmaurice, head of planning Folk Wunderman Thompson, Richie Taffe, head of marketing communications, Three Ireland and Niall Reynolds, advertising and marketing manager, Vodafone Ireland.

As members of the Effie Awards Europe Jury, the jurors will evaluate campaigns from around the world, assessing their effectiveness and impact within the creative industry. The winners will be announced during the Effie Europe Awards Gala on December 5 in Brussels.

According to Damian Devaney who is also Global and Effie Awards Ireland Jury Chair: “Effie’s are all about effective creativity. Winning an Effie is a powerful demonstration of the successful partnership between the creative agency and brand owner. Effie’s commitment to recognising this creative partnership aligns perfectly with the Irish marketing ethos, to value impactful storytelling and measurable results. I am looking forward to celebrating this partnership and seeing the very best of European Advertising throughout the judging process.”