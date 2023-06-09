Thinkhouse’s Jane McDaid Wins International Recognition in Campaign’s ’40 Over 40’ Awards

Jane McDaid, the founder of the Dublin-based agency Thinkhouse, is one of this year’s winners of Campaign magazine’s “UK 40 Over 40 2023” awards.

The initiative, which is now in its third year was expanded this year to include entries from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. A total of 40 professionals aged 40 and above were selected by a panel of 14 judges that was chaired by Camilla Kemp, former chief executive of M&C Saatchi London. Other judges included Chris Woodward, UK group chief operating officer at Oliver, Ruth Kieran, chief executive of Cirkle and Ed Couchman, head of sales for UK and Northern Europe at Spotif.

According to Campaign, McDaid is “now regarded as something of a fearless disruptor” and Thinkhouse’s insights department The Youth Lab “is regarded as industry-leading thought leadership engines, powering alternative thinking that is rooted in the disruptive behaviours, beliefs, habits and opinions of the next generation.” It adds that “the effect has been to inspire businesses and marketing leaders to close the gap on intergenerational thinking and to drive better decisions that are rooted in digital-first, planet-friendly, creatively progressive thinking.”

According to one of the judges “I could feel the energy and positivity coming through when I read this submission. Those are great qualities and I have no doubt Jane’s success is in part a result of that (and her obvious talent of course).”