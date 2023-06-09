Gerry Lennon to Step Down from Mediahuis in August

Gerry Lennon, one of the Irish media industry’s leading figures over the last 30 years, is to step down as commercial director with Mediahuis at the end of August.

Lennon has worked in various roles across the media industry in what has been a distinguished career and has been a key part of Mediahuis Ireland’s executive leadership team in recent years.

Beginning his career with the Irish Farmers Journals at the age of 18, he was appointed as the publication’s advertising sales manager at the age of 28. From there it was on to the Sunday World where he served as both commercial director and, later, managing director from 2007 onwards. He was later appointed as the managing director of the Irish Daily Star in 2012 and as commercial director of INM (later renamed as Mediahuis) in 2015. Since then he has overseen a number of key commercial projects and initiatives for the company’s owners, including the 2020 sale of its 50% stake in the Irish Daily Star to Reach.

One of the most liked figures within the industry, he was the recipient of the Media Hero Award at the Media Awards in 2017 for his “outstanding services to the Irish media industry.”