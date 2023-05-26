The Public House Receives Merit at The One Show for Literacy Campaign

The Dublin-based creative agency The Public House has been honoured with a merit at the prestigious The One Show which takes place in New York every year.

The Public House was the only Irish agency to be recognised in the finals of The One Show which was held in NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom this year.

The One Show, which is organised by the One Club for Creativity, is one of the most esteemed advertising awards competitions in the industry and celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023.

“We are thrilled to receive this award from The One Show,” said Colin Hart. “It is a testament to our team’s hard work and strong partnerships with our clients that allow us to make these ideas happen.”

The winning campaign, for World Literacy Day, was a collaboration between The Public House and The Dublin Gazette, which created a full newspaper using Bionic Reading for World Literacy Day ‘The Bionic Edition’.