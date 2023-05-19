Sky Ireland Wins Marketing Team of The Year at AIM Awards

Sky Ireland received the award for Marketing Team of the Year at last night’s (Thursday, May 18) All Ireland Marketing (AIM) Awards gala dinner in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin.
Diageo’s global director beer, Guinness, Baileys, and Smirnoff Gráinne Wafer was also recognised as the 2023 recipient of the All Ireland Marketing Champion Award on the night with over 800 people in attendance.
115 companies were shortlisted across 25 catergories.
Among the winners on the night was Vodafone Ireland who received the Advertising Campaign Award. Square took two awards, winning the International B2B Marketing Award and the Digital Marketing Campaign Award. Pat Spillane from Suntory Beverage & Food Ireland was recognised as the Young Marketer of the Year. SuperValu took home the Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge. Heineken scooped the Brand Campaign Award for Birra Moretti. Irish Life received the Sports Sponsorship Award. Diageo Ireland took home the Integrated Marketing Award for Guinness.
Commenting on the awards, Marketing Institute Ireland CEO Shane McGonigle said: “Marketing has been shown time and time again to be the key differentiator for successful companies. The breadth of entries and the commercial success they have delivered both at home and abroad is testament to the value our industry generates for the Irish economy and the calibre of the talent working in the profession. The future of our industry is clearly in good hands judging by strategic and innovative work of all our winners.”.
The full list of winners is outlined below:
|All-Ireland Marketing Award Winners 2023
|1. Public Relations Campaign Award
|Fáilte Ireland
|2. Corporate Social Responsibility Award
|Glenveagh Homes
|3. Client Agency Collaboration Award
|Tourism Northern Ireland and BBDO
|4. Sustainability Award
|Allianz
|5. Advertising Campaign Award
|Vodafone Ireland
|6. Brand Campaign Award
|Heineken – Birra Moretti
|7. International Marketing Award – B2B
|Square
|8. International Marketing Award – B2C
|WHOOP
|9. New Product Award
|O’Brien Fine Foods
|10. Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge
|SuperValu
|11. Insights & Market Research Award
|PepsiCo Ireland
|12. Young Marketer Award
|Pat Spillane – Suntory Beverage & Food Ireland
|13. Integrated Marketing Award
|Guinness – Diageo Ireland
|14. Marketing Innovation & Creativity Award
|Marie Keating Foundation
|15. Customer Experience Award
|Permanent TSB
|16. Digital Marketing Campaign Award – Consumer
|Tayto Snacks
|17. Online Channel Marketing Award
|An Post Money
|18. Entertainment Sponsorship Award
|Bewley’s Tea and Coffee
|19. Sports Sponsorship Award
|Irish Life
|20. B2B Marketing Award
|Laya Healthcare
|21. Digital Marketing Campaign Award – B2B
|Square