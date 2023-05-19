Home Awards Sky Ireland Wins Marketing Team of The Year at AIM Awards

Sky Ireland Wins Marketing Team of The Year at AIM Awards

The winning team from Sky

Sky Ireland received the award for Marketing Team of the Year at last night’s (Thursday, May 18) All Ireland Marketing (AIM) Awards gala dinner in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin.

Diageo’s global director beer, Guinness, Baileys, and Smirnoff Gráinne Wafer was also recognised as the 2023 recipient of the All Ireland Marketing Champion Award on the night with over 800 people in attendance.

115 companies were shortlisted across 25 catergories.

Young Marketer recipient Pat Spillane receiving his award from Richard Carr, Accenture Song which sponsored the category,

Among the winners on the night was Vodafone Ireland who received the Advertising Campaign Award. Square took two awards, winning the International B2B Marketing Award and the Digital Marketing Campaign Award. Pat Spillane from Suntory Beverage & Food Ireland was recognised as the Young Marketer of the Year. SuperValu took home the Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge. Heineken scooped the Brand Campaign Award for Birra Moretti. Irish Life received the Sports Sponsorship Award. Diageo Ireland took home the Integrated Marketing Award for Guinness.

Commenting on the awards, Marketing Institute Ireland CEO Shane McGonigle said: “Marketing has been shown time and time again to be the key differentiator for successful companies. The breadth of entries and the commercial success they have delivered both at home and abroad is testament to the value our industry generates for the Irish economy and the calibre of the talent working in the profession. The future of our industry is clearly in good hands judging by strategic and innovative work of all our winners.”.

 The full list of winners is outlined below:

All-Ireland Marketing Award Winners 2023
1.       Public Relations Campaign Award Fáilte Ireland
2.       Corporate Social Responsibility Award Glenveagh Homes
3.       Client Agency Collaboration Award Tourism Northern Ireland and BBDO
4.       Sustainability Award Allianz
5.       Advertising Campaign Award Vodafone Ireland
6.       Brand Campaign Award Heineken – Birra Moretti
7.       International Marketing Award – B2B Square
8.       International Marketing Award – B2C WHOOP
9.       New Product Award O’Brien Fine Foods
10.   Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge SuperValu
11.   Insights & Market Research Award PepsiCo Ireland
12.   Young Marketer Award Pat Spillane – Suntory Beverage & Food Ireland
13.   Integrated Marketing Award Guinness – Diageo Ireland
14.   Marketing Innovation & Creativity Award Marie Keating Foundation
15.   Customer Experience Award Permanent TSB
16.   Digital Marketing Campaign Award – Consumer Tayto Snacks
17.   Online Channel Marketing Award An Post Money
18.   Entertainment Sponsorship Award Bewley’s Tea and Coffee
19.   Sports Sponsorship Award Irish Life
20.   B2B Marketing Award Laya Healthcare
21.   Digital Marketing Campaign Award – B2B Square

 

Shane McGonigle, CEO, The Marketing Institute at the AIM Awards 2023

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR