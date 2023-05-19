Sky Ireland Wins Marketing Team of The Year at AIM Awards

Sky Ireland received the award for Marketing Team of the Year at last night’s (Thursday, May 18) All Ireland Marketing (AIM) Awards gala dinner in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin.

Diageo’s global director beer, Guinness, Baileys, and Smirnoff Gráinne Wafer was also recognised as the 2023 recipient of the All Ireland Marketing Champion Award on the night with over 800 people in attendance.

115 companies were shortlisted across 25 catergories.

Among the winners on the night was Vodafone Ireland who received the Advertising Campaign Award. Square took two awards, winning the International B2B Marketing Award and the Digital Marketing Campaign Award. Pat Spillane from Suntory Beverage & Food Ireland was recognised as the Young Marketer of the Year. SuperValu took home the Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge. Heineken scooped the Brand Campaign Award for Birra Moretti. Irish Life received the Sports Sponsorship Award. Diageo Ireland took home the Integrated Marketing Award for Guinness.

Commenting on the awards, Marketing Institute Ireland CEO Shane McGonigle said: “Marketing has been shown time and time again to be the key differentiator for successful companies. The breadth of entries and the commercial success they have delivered both at home and abroad is testament to the value our industry generates for the Irish economy and the calibre of the talent working in the profession. The future of our industry is clearly in good hands judging by strategic and innovative work of all our winners.”.

The full list of winners is outlined below: