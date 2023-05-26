Posterplan and Mindshare Team up For Latest Lynx OOH Campaign

Out of Home (OOH) media specialist Posterplan has joined forces with Mindshare and Unilever to elevate Lynx Africa to “GOAT” status.

Having sold over 400m units of Lynx Africa to date, Posterplan and Mindshare worked closely with Unilever to truly cement Lynx Africa’s well-earned “greatest of all time” (GOAT) status.

“As the nation’s number one male fragrance, we’ve elevated Lynx Africa to G.O.A.T. status. We’re continuing to evolve the brand in line with Gen Z’s values, interests, and aspirations to recruit the next generation of shoppers by getting closer than ever to their world. Optimising our OOH plans is crucial for Lynx so that we continue to maintain relevancy amongst younger consumers,” says Jenny King, marketing manager, Lynx.

The OOH campaign is running until the end of June with multiple bursts. The campaign follows Lynx’s newly unveiled limited-edition packaging for its Lynx Africa variant and the campaign is running across a number of high-impact unmissable formats across Ireland.

According to Susan Murtagh, account director at Posterplan Ireland: “Posterplan is delighted to team up with Mindshare and Unilever to promote the nation’s number-one male fragrance. As the brands main objective was to continue evolving in line with the younger age cohorts and recruit the next generation of shoppers, we created an OOH campaign that identified and targeted key areas that were popular with the next generation – driving brand fame and impact,”

“We’re excited to see Lynx Africa’s ‘GOAT’ campaign come to life across the nation. With the experience and expertise of Posterplan we’ve put together an unmissable campaign utilising multiple stand out formats. We’re particularly keen to see the bespoke high impact Camden curve format, which is sure to grab attention and re-enforce Lynx Africa’s ‘GOAT’ status”adds David Duffy, account director, Mindshare.