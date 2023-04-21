Paula Grimes Joins DMG Media as Account Manager

Paula Grimes has been appointed as senior account manager with DMG Media.

Grimes has over 25 years’ experience in media sales, having previously worked for Pearl & Dean, Page 7 Media, Mirror Media and RTÉ in the past.

“Paula brings a wealth of multimedia sales experience to the team. I am delighted to welcome her onboard and look forward to the excellent work we will all do together,” says Karl Byrne.

“I am delighted to join the award-winning DMG team and am looking forward to bringing tailored digital solutions to our clients,” says Grimes.