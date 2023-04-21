EssenceMediacom Makes Six New Appointments

EssenceMediacom Ireland has has announced that it has made six new appointments to agency.

Dylan Long, Alec Thibault and Amy-Leigh McCluskey have joined the agency as account managers while Paige Haarhoff has joined as a digital account manager. In addition, Connor Dale and Hannah Donnelly have also joined as account executives.

Long joins the agency from VMO in Sydney, Australia and has also held positions with PHD, CommsLab and MKTG. Thibault previously worked as an account manager with Dentsu and has also held roles with Clear Channel.

McCluskey joins from Delino in Manchester while Paige Haarhoff previously worked as marketing manager at Outlook Orange in South Africa.

“All of us at EssenceMediacom would like to extend a warm welcome to our six new employees. I have no doubt that they will be a great benefit to the team as we work to continue to expand our position in the market and provide best in class services to our clients,” says Ed Ling, chief growth and operations Officer at EssenceMediacom Ireland.