Guinness Partners With Off The Ball for New Brian O’Driscoll Series

Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll has teamed up the sports media platform Off The Ball for a new series that will be sponsored by Guinness as part of a deal that was put together by Media Central and the Omnicom-owned PHD.

Over the next few months ‘In Conversation with Brian O’Driscoll’ will celebrate and share stories from Ireland’s leading female athletes and sporting personalities, taking a deep dive into what makes successful athlete, the key influences in their careers as well as the key challenges faced along the way.

In the first episode, 18-time All-Ireland winner with Cork, Rena Buckley, joined O’Driscoll to discuss her GAA career. The episode has recorded over 130,000 views on social and over 8,000 podcast listens.

The series will run over five episodes across Off The Ball’s full suite of channels. are plan incredible career and what the steps taken to reach the pinnacle of GAA success.

Credits

Advertiser: Diageo

Agency: PHD Ireland

Campaign: In Conversation with Brian O’Driscoll.

Media Central and Off The Ball