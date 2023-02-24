Deadline For All Ireland Marketing Awards Fast Approaching

With the countdown to the All Ireland Marketing Awards already underway, the entry deadline for the Awards is fast approaching with Thursday, March 2 the cut-off point for entrants.

According to the Marketing Institute, the organisers of the Awards, there are 24 categories that recognise the diversity of marketing disciplines that impact on business success, including new categories for B2B in digital and international marketing as well as for shopper marketing and sponsorship, which are now divided to recognise the value of both sports and entertainment.

To help entrants to the Awards, the Marketing Institute has published a “How To” guide to help with entries with useful tips and guidance for completing the final entry. Click HERE to download it.

For more information on the All Ireland Marketing Awards visit www.aimawards.ie