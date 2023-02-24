Matheson Wins ‘Best in Business Advertising’ Award

Matheson has received the first Business Plus Best in Business Advertising award for 2023.

The award series highlights effective B2B print advertising and are organized by Business Plus magazine, part of DMG Media Ireland.

The winning ad references Matheson’s global reach using iconic city landmarks from London, San Francisco, Palo Alto and New York. These are standing on an iPad base, alluding to the firm’s large number of tech clients.

“We wanted an image-led campaign with less text-heavy messaging than previous campaigns, in order to stand out in a competitive environment. The key message is that Matheson has one of the leading corporate M&A practices in any Irish law firm,” says Andrew Hearnden, head of marketing & business development, Matheson.

The ad was devised by creative agency Dragon, a B2B design and marketing agency headed up by Stuart Clifton. The agency’s creative director is Barry Faul. Who works with senior designers Aoife Kennedy and Tom Quinn.

“The main challenge you find with general B2B advertising is that it’s often just a stock image and some words,” said Clifton.

“Many B2Bs think they are talking to themselves and they do not think about the consumer and the end result. They get tied into what they think they know, rather than considering what the customer wants and is looking for,” he adds.

The Business Plus ‘Best in Business Advertising’ award is presented quarterly, with the winner receives an engraved Tipperary Crystal trophy.